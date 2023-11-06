Benito Masi Sells 20,000 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.08, for a total value of C$661,600.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE:GIL traded up C$0.24 on Monday, hitting C$45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 130,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of C$35.76 and a 52 week high of C$46.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.28. The company has a market cap of C$8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.04. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.1754967 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIL. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

