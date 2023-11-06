Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $205,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,934 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in MetLife by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 34,248 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MetLife by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,464. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

