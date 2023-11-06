6,003 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Acquired by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,003 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 98,387.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after buying an additional 3,489,559 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.59.

NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.03. 315,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,748.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $688.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

