S&CO Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

BSX traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $52.47. 1,527,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,160,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $55.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

View Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,435,124. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.