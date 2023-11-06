S&CO Inc. Has $6.55 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

S&CO Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,737 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $511,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APO traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 539,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,895. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $93.18.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 111.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

