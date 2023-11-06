Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154,313 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $41,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $218.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.02, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $252.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.12.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,177.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,177.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

