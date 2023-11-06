Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 81,046 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,046 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PDD worth $45,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 4.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in PDD by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PDD by 70.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $108.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average is $82.86. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $112.77.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.39.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

