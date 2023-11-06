XML Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MPW opened at $5.49 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -77.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

Get Our Latest Report on Medical Properties Trust

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.