Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,633 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $121,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $121,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,161. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $108.15. 183,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,136. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $109.24.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

Get Our Latest Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.