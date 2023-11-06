Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $355,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $240.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.31 and its 200 day moving average is $251.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.