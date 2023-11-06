Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.20. 3,259,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 9,728,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RUN. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.27.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $704,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in Sunrun by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 224,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 57,736 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 21,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

