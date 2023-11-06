Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 504,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 545,532 shares.The stock last traded at $11.87 and had previously closed at $12.45.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,740,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,445,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,740,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,445,249.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $50,526.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 232,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,856.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Udemy by 58.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Udemy in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $178.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.96 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. On average, analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

