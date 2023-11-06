Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 613,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 752,904 shares.The stock last traded at $86.73 and had previously closed at $87.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.39.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

