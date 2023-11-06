Orion Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 648.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,078 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,627,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.