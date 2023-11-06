Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 5,002 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 0.9% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,439.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $119,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PJAN traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.33. 29,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.