Orion Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMAY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 9.2% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BATS PMAY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,608 shares. The company has a market cap of $548.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

