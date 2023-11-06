Orion Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 14,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.6 %
POCT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,558 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $439.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.
