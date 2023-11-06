Orion Capital Management LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Arlo Technologies worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARLO. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 931,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 84,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,575. The stock has a market cap of $854.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.65. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.09% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 192,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $1,908,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,823,748 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

