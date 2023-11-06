Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Position Trimmed by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of PAPR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.97. 26,966 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $661.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

