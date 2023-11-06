8,240 Shares in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU) Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Orion Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000.

Get Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,661. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $157.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.