Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2,110.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $75.75. 2,367,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,648,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.34. The stock has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

