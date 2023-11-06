Triple Frond Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Triple Frond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. VeriSign accounts for about 4.5% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Triple Frond Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VeriSign worth $34,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,388,000 after buying an additional 1,385,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after purchasing an additional 587,635 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 31.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,239,000 after purchasing an additional 537,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 450,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,140,000 after buying an additional 187,400 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total value of $25,041.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,374.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total value of $25,041.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,374.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $125,820.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $803,788. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $202.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,911. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $175.20 and a one year high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.59.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

