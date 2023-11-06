Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,364 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9,750.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

VUSB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.12. 978,228 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

