Leeward Financial Partners LLC Takes $830,000 Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PZA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,422,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after buying an additional 48,917 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 150,826 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PZA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 498,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,629. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $24.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.