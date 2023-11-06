Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,495 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $111,628,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after buying an additional 2,206,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after buying an additional 1,792,961 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 112.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,366,000 after buying an additional 1,548,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,227,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 403,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,911. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

