Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,052 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Trading Down 1.0 %

ACA stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.01. The company had a trading volume of 60,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.61. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $79.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.04 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 14,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $1,127,660.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

