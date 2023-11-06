Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $910,000 Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,734,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after buying an additional 122,094 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,390,000 after buying an additional 62,466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,046,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 152,531 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.