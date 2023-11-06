S&CO Inc. Trims Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,847 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 1.9% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. S&CO Inc. owned 0.20% of Liberty Broadband worth $23,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $84.66. 109,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,139. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $84.48.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

