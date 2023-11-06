Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,666,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 219,786 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.