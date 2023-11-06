Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Announces Earnings Results

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Knife River updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Knife River Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of Knife River stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.50. 400,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.41. Knife River has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Knife River

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Featured Stories

