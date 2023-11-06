CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Holdings Increased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,596,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,835,000 after purchasing an additional 110,887 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

CF stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,420. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

