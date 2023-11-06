Keystone Financial Group Invests $1.12 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,818,308 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,797,000 after purchasing an additional 51,797 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.62. 930,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,332,620. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $162.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

