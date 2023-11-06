American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) PT Lowered to $129.00 at Piper Sandler

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AFG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

AFG stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.47. 42,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,110. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $150.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.81.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 447.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 259,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 212,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in American Financial Group by 90.3% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

