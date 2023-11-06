Keystone Financial Group Invests $1.45 Million in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 87,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 23.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,634,000 after buying an additional 99,278 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 67,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

IP stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 358,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,387. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

