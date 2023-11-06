Jensen Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.79. 21,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.16. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

