Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.7% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,639,000 after purchasing an additional 78,465 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.66. The stock had a trading volume of 167,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,742. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

