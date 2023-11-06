Jensen Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 719,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises 1.8% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $250,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,615,643.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,615,643.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,566. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.2 %

MCO stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $332.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $260.12 and a 52 week high of $363.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

