JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 554 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 10.5% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,509,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 0.6 %

Eaton stock opened at $214.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.58. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $23,512,560 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.