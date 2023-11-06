BHK Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 0.6% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $31.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

