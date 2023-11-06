iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,546,525,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,161,000 after buying an additional 13,665,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,688,000 after buying an additional 6,015,821 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,038,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,017,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,111 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.05. 127,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,571. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.