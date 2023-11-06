151,947 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 151,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 1.2% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.03. 43,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $49.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

