MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Reaches $0.12

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $56.27 million and approximately $121,933.88 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI launched on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

MetaMUI Coin Trading

