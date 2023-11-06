McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 23,144 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3,639.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,144 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 66,626 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $25.45 on Monday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

