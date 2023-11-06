McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $242,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,767,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $277,760,000 after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 74.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 601,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $94,594,000 after buying an additional 257,247 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 294,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $164.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $166.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.97.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.