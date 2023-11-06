McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %
IBM opened at $148.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $135.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.27.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
