McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $501,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $233.20 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.87 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.