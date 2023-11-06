240 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $16,268,800,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $123.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.94. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

