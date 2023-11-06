Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Buys 5,424 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 2.4% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CNI opened at $111.27 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5734 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.