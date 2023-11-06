Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $767,000 Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $102.32 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 356.84%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

