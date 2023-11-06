New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $35.23 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 126,528 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $35,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $102.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.53. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $172.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 356.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.